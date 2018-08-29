Modernians get grass roots help

AN FA grant scheme to boost grass roots football has helped a Leeds club.

Leeds Modernians in Cookridge have been awarded £750 from the FA’s Retain the Game initiative.

The grant, which is delivered by the sports charity the Football Foundation, will help Leeds Modernians to run their four teams.

Modernians’ chairman Chris Roy said: “We are delighted to have received this support through the Retain the Game initiative. It will be an enormous help towards the considerable running costs attached to the running of our club.”

Funding has been targeted at clubs that operate with two or more male teams aged under 17 and above. They must also either currently hold The FA’s Adult Charter Standard Award or be committed to attaining it.

Money invested as part of Retain the Game will go towards covering core costs like matchday and training facility hire. Mr Roy added: “There are lots of costs involved. We run four adult teams. We have to hire another pitch for two of those teams to play their home games on.”

Modernians have received £500 of the grant this year and will get the remaining £250 next season. Paul Simpson, England Under 19s head coach, said: “It’s great to see The FA and the Football Foundation supporting participation in the adult male game at the community level. Affordability has often been identified as a key barrier, so this grant will ease the financial burden placed on clubs and allow them to concentrate on providing access to competitive football. It is very pleasing to see Leeds Modernians taking advantage of this pilot scheme and ensuring that they look forward to a bright future, providing regular opportunities for local people to enjoy the benefits of playing our national game.”