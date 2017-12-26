Mission Christmas: Leeds and West Yorkshire toy appeal’s amazing total revealed

Kind-hearted Yorkshire Evening Post readers have helped to brighten the festive season for more than 25,000 children in the region through the Mission Christmas appeal.

Radio Aire’s Mission Christmas appeal, which was backed by the YEP, invited locals to buy one extra gift to help the thousands of disadvantaged children in Leeds and the wider West Yorkshire area.

With nearly one in four children across the UK living in poverty this December, for many families Christmas was simply a luxury they couldn’t afford and without the appeal, these children may not have had a present to open this Christmas.

But thanks to YOUR generosity, a staggering 25,553 gifts were delivered to various collection points across the area and delivered to the youngsters who needed them most.

Caroline Verdon and Ant Arthur from the Radio Aire breakfast show team said: “Poverty affects many children across the UK, but they all deserve to have a great Christmas.

“Mission Christmas is there to help our listeners with a small act of generosity which will put a smile on a child’s face.

“We have been overwhelmed with the response of people in Leeds and West Yorkshire.

“It’s amazing to see the community coming together to make this festive period special for all.”

Find out how you can help to make a difference via special campaigns all year long by visiting www.radioaire.co.uk/charity and keep an eye out for next year’s Mission Christmas Campaign.

THANK YOU

The largest Christmas toy appeal in the UK, Mission Christmas is an annual campaign run by Cash For Kids, which is supported by Bauer Radio’s regional stations including Radio Aire.

Celebrities including Gemma Atkinson, Ronan Keating, Harriet Scott and Aston Merrygold all back the Cash for Kids charity initiative. Lisa Sullivan, charity manager, said: “The response this year has been absolutely overwhelming and I can not thank everyone enough for their amazing generosity.

“Thanks to you over 25,000 local disadvantaged children woke up with a gift on Christmas Day.”