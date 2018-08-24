Missing Vietnamese teenager last seen in Leeds could be in South Yorkshire

Police are appealing for information to aid their search for a missing Vietnamese teenager who was last seen in Leeds.

Tu Van Phung, aged 14, went missing from Kent on August 1 this year.

Tu Van Phung on CCTV.

He caught a train to Leeds, where he was filmed on CCTV leaving the city’s main station.

Detective Inspector Marc Bowes, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are concerned for his welfare given his young age and potential vulnerability and we would like to hear from anyone who has seen him since he arrived in Leeds on August 1.

“There is a possibility he could be in the South Yorkshire area and we would appeal to anyone there who has any information to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13180419804.