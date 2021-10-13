West Yorkshire Police have this morning (Wednesday) confirmed that Lexia Lockwood, aged 14, from Leeds, who was the subject of a missing person appeal, has been found safe and well.

She had been missing from her home since 11.45pm on Saturday, October 9.

Officers had been carrying out extensive enquiries since and today thanked the public for their help.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have been searching across West Yorkshire for a missing teenager who they say has been found safe.

A spokesperson said: "We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal and contacted us with information."