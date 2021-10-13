Missing teenager from Leeds has been found say police
Police who have been searching for a teenager missing from home since the weekend say she has been found safe.
West Yorkshire Police have this morning (Wednesday) confirmed that Lexia Lockwood, aged 14, from Leeds, who was the subject of a missing person appeal, has been found safe and well.
She had been missing from her home since 11.45pm on Saturday, October 9.
Officers had been carrying out extensive enquiries since and today thanked the public for their help.
A spokesperson said: "We are grateful to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal and contacted us with information."
