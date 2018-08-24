Missing teenage sisters from Bradford: Police appeal for help to trace two girls

POLICE are appealing for information about two missing teenage sisters from Bradford.

Vanessa Paczkowska, 16, and her 15-year-old sister Jasmine were last seen at their home address in the Manningham area of Bradford at around 11pm on Thursday (August 23)

JasminePaczkowska

They are believed to be together and could possibly be heading for the Netherlands as they are thought to have family over there.

Vanessa is described as being of slim build and with dark blonde hair. She is said to be about 5ft 5in tall.

Jasmine is also described as being of slim build. She has black hair and is about 5ft 3in tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 510 of 24 August.