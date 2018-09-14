Missing student, 22, was found hanged in Leeds woodland: Inquest opens

Have your say

A UNIVERSITY student was found hanged in woodland four days after he was reported missing from his home in Leeds, an inquest opening was told.

John Paul Awi, 22, of Stanks in East Leeds, was reported missing by his mother on the morning of Sunday August 26, Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard.

The inquest opening was told police started a missing person investigation and a media appeal was launched to find Mr Awi, a Sheffield Hallam University student.

Mr Awi, of Penwell Gate, Stanks, was found hanged in woodland off Barwick Road, Barwick-in-Elmet in East Leeds on August 30.

Paramedics attended and Mr Awi was pronounced dead at the scene just after 5.30pm that day.

Senior coroner Kevin McLouglin told the court that Mr Awi’s mother had called police to report him missing just before 12pm on Sunday August 26.

She told police that he had failed to return home after leaving for work at Waitrose supermarket in Meanwood the previous morning.

Mr McLoughlin read a report by Detective Sergeant Nick Fisher of West Yorkshire Police.

Mr McLoughlin said: “His mother reported that her son went to work at 9am on Saturday August 25 and had not returned, which was totally out of character.

“Nothing like this had happened before.

“It says she contacted his place of work at Waitrose supermarket in Meanwood.

“She was informed that he had not attended work on August 25 and had not attended work for the previous two weeks.”

The inquest opening was told that a preliminary report by pathologist Dr Lisa Barker indicated that the cause of death was hanging.

Adjourning the inquest, Mr McLoughlin said: “I formally adjourn the matter to a date to be fixed once further investigations are completed.”