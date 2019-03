Have your say

A nine-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday morning has been found, according to a post by his mum on Facebook.

Lesley Drurey said Jaiden Nedd had been found safe and well just before 10pm yesterday.

He hadn't been since since 10.30am in Moortown.

She wrote online: "He's been found! Thank you everyone for sharing, all well wishes. He's safe now!".

Jaiden Nedd

