Missing man spotted at Leeds bookmaker

A missing man has been spotted on CCTV at a Leeds bookmaker.

Lee Smith, 39, was reported missing shortly before 4pm on Tuesday.

Missing man Lee Smith

He was yesterday seen at the William Hill bookmakers, in Town Street, Armley, at about 1.30pm.

Officers are continuing to appeal for help in tracing Mr Smith and have released CCTV images of his visit to the betting shop.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build and clean shaven with mousy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a navy top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist can contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 1107 of September 18.