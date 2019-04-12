Missing Leeds teenager is found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A 13-year-old from Leeds who was last seen in Hunslet has been found safe. West Yorkshire Police announced just before noon that Jack Lipley had been found. Missing Jack Lipley. He was last seen heading towards Leeds city centre. Police thanked the public their help in finding Jack. Jack Lipley was last seen in Hunslet. Latest updates as Joe Atkinson is sentenced for the murder of Poppy Devey Waterhouse Alec Shelbrooke: Why I believe Tory Government is still delivering for Britain - despite Brexit