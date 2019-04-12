Missing Leeds teenager is found safe and well

0
A 13-year-old from Leeds who was last seen in Hunslet has been found safe.

West Yorkshire Police announced just before noon that Jack Lipley had been found.

He was last seen heading towards Leeds city centre.

Police thanked the public their help in finding Jack.

