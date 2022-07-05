At 2.32pm on Monday, officers were called to a report of a body having been found outside business premises in Roseville Road, Leeds.

The identity was confirmed as being Gareth Booth, 45, who was reported missing after leaving St James’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Roseville Road, Leeds, where Gareth Booth's body was found (Photo: Google)

His family have been informed of his death.