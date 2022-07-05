Missing Leeds man Gareth Booth found dead in street after leaving St James's Hospital

A man who had been reported missing in Leeds has been found dead.

By Abbey Maclure
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 12:35 pm

At 2.32pm on Monday, officers were called to a report of a body having been found outside business premises in Roseville Road, Leeds.

The identity was confirmed as being Gareth Booth, 45, who was reported missing after leaving St James’s Hospital in the early hours of Sunday.

Roseville Road, Leeds, where Gareth Booth's body was found (Photo: Google)

His family have been informed of his death.

There were no suspicious circumstances and the case has been passed to the Coroner’s Office.

