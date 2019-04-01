Missing and vulnerable 14-year-old could be in Leeds

Have your say

A 14-year-old boy from Huddersfield has gone missing and could be in Leeds.

Kamran Simpson was last seen at his home in Crosland Moor this morning (Monday).

The teenager, who is vulnerable, is known to visit arcades and shops in Huddersfield town centre and to go to the White Rose Centre in Leeds.

Police have described him as Asian, with short, black, tidy straight hair.

He has a scar on his left wrist.

He was wearing a dark coloured grey/blue t-shirt, beige three quarter length trousers and blue and white trainers.

Enquiries are ongoing in the Huddersfield and Leeds areas to locate Kamran.

Anyone who has seen or has information about Kamran is asked to contact Kirklees District Police on 101 referencing police log 0399 of 1 April 2019

