Police have found a Leeds pensioner who was reported missing yesterday lunchtime.

Robert Green, 80, had last been seen in Hyde Park heading in the direction of Kelso, the rows of terraced housing nearby.

West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on his whereabouts as the search continued into the early evening.

In an update on Twitter, the force said Mr Green had been found safe and well.

The public were also thanked for sharing the earlier appeal online.