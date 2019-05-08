Missing 12-year-old from Leeds is found safe and well

A missing girl from Leeds has been found.

Mandy May Pickles, 12, was found safe and well, West Yorkshire Police said at 11.15am.

Mandy May Pickles (Photo: West Yorkshire Police).

They thanked members of the public for sharing the appeal.