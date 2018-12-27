Minister sees power training centre in action

Education secretary Damian Hinds saw how Northern Powergrid is helping power new careers in the energy industry.

Network operator Northern Powergrid gave the minister a tour around its training facilities before meeting several apprentices who are at different stages in their programme.

23 November 2018.'Secretary of State for Education Damian Hinds visits Northern Powergrid, Castleford.

Education Secretary Damian Hinds said: “I was really impressed with the high standard of training and facilities, and to see how apprenticeships are helping people of all ages and backgrounds to gain new skills and get on in life. I wish them all the best for the future.”

Northern Powergrid, responsible for the network that delivers electricity to 3.9 million customers across the North East, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, demonstrated during the ministerial visit how apprenticeships are helping power its future workforce.

In addition to its highly successful Power Network Craft Apprenticeships, for people looking to develop a career based around the craft skills needed to build, maintain and repair power networks, electrical power plant, overhead lines and cables, and its Power Network Engineer Apprenticeships, the electricity network operator has two of the UK’s first energy sector cyber apprentices.

Phil Jones, Northern Powergrid’s Chief Executive, said: “The apprenticeship programme is a huge force for good in our business and will remain an integral part of how we recruit and develop our workforce.

“We currently have more than 160 apprentices learning new skills and contributing to our business every day.

“Over the last decade we’ve successfully trained more than 500 apprentices and 98 per cent of them are still part of our team.”

Northern Powergrid delivers apprenticeships, for people from different backgrounds, through its three training centres in Castleford, Durham and Swillington.