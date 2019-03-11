Michelin-starred chefs and host of newcomers at 11th annual YEP Oliver Awards

New faces and nationally renowned professionals dominated the YEP’s 11th annual Oliver awards, hosted by Look North’s Harry Gration.

Steve Davies, from our main sponsor, Bestway Wholesale, said: “Leeds has new restaurants opening every month. We are able to enjoy a fusion of world foods which competes with the best foodie capitals of the world... Your success has been our success. You can be very proud of your achievements and for being recognised as the best in your field.”

WINNERS & NOMINEES

Best British, sponsored by Yorkshire Energy

Nominees:

Feed

George’s Great British Kitchen

Queen o’t’owd Thatch

The Clarendon Hotel

The Foundry

The Reliance

The Swine That Dines

Winner: The Reliance

Part of the Leeds dining scene for the last 20 years, it has cemented its reputation as a high-quality dining destination… it has gathered five-stars reviews from us and won plaudits from national newspapers

Best Indian, sponsored by Elite Shopfitters

Nominees:

Aagrah, St Peter’s Square (near BBC)

Bundobust

Bengal Brasserie

Prashad

Sheesh Mahal

Tharavadu

The Corner Cafe

Zoya

Winner: Prashad

Prashad was started by Kaushy and Mohan Patel in 1992 and is an award winning restaurant, becoming the only two star AA and Michelin Bib Gourmand Indian Restaurant in Yorkshire

Best Italian

Nominees:

Buon Apps River Lounge & Italian Restaurant

Cena Bistro

Con Amici @ The Beehive

Culto (Meanwood)

Gallery FortyOne

Salvo’s Salumeria

Zucco

Winner: Zucco

Zucco in Meanwood prides itself on service and its menu, which changes regularly. Our reviewer said: “Rarely have I experienced such faultless cooking and polished service in a setting which is really quite delightful.”

Best World, sponsored by Bestway

Nominees:

Afsaneh Kaviani - (Afsaneh’s Persian Kitchen)

Ambiente Tapas

Brasserie Blanc

El Bareto

HanaMatsuri

Poco Sicilian Street Food

The Bank (Moortown)

Winner: Afsaneh Kaviani

Since appearing on MasterChef in 2012, Afsaneh has gone on to create a unique supper club and a series of pop-up kitchens, wowwing diners with her creative takes on traditional dishes

Best City Centre, sponsored by Search Hospitality

Nominees:

Fettle

Iberica

Issho

Kendells Bistro

Tattu

The Cross Keys

The Foundry

The Reliance

Vice & Virtue

Winner: The Foundry

Chef Matt Healy is a former Masterchef: The Professionals finalist and has been invited back on the programme to film specials… he’s also entertained Marcus Wareing and Josh Warrington at the restaurant, which he runs with business manager Iain Silver

Best Suburban

Nominees:

Amici

Feed

Gron Kafe

HanaMatsuri

La Casita (Horsforth)

Lavanta Meze Bar & Grill

Salvo’s

Sukhothai (Chapel Allerton)

Winner: HanaMatsuri

Sandwiched between a hairdressers and a cafe, HanaMatsuri might be one of the smallest Japanese restaurants going (with just 10 covers) but thanks to head chef, Kaoru Nakamura, it is also one of the most authentic

Best Rural

Nominees:

The Blue Lion Inn (East Witton)

The Burlington at the Devonshire Arms

Elsworth Kitchen (Skipton)

Hideaway Kitchen (Dunsforth)

Horto Restaurant at Rudding Park

The Angel at Hetton

The Moorcock Inn (Norland)

Winner: The Angel at Hetton

Michelin-starred chef Michael Wignal and his wife Johanna – along with James and Josephine Wellock – took over The Angel at Hetton in September 2018 with the mission statement: “Restaurant dining: re-juvenated, pub food: re-imagined…” and they’ve done just that

Best Newcomer, sponsored by Foodit

Nominees:

Arnold’s Restaurant & Bar

Feed

Fettle

The Angel at Hetton

The Foundry

The Ivy (Harrogate)

Winner: Feed

Created by restaurateur Luke Downing and chef Jono Hawthorne in, of all places, Pudsey, it got tongues wagging with its inventive menu, which among other things included the cheeseburger spring roll and, something many of us might need later on, Jono’s ‘hangover cone’

Best Service, sponsored by Forge Recycling

Nominees:

Buon Apps River Lounge & Italian Restaurant

Gaucho

Sukhothai (Leeds)

The Box Tree

The Foundry

The Reliance

The Yorke Arms (Harrogate)

Winner: The Yorke Arms (Harrogate)

Situated in the heart of the breathtaking scenery of the Nidderdale Valley, this 18th century coaching house won a Michelin Star in 2003 and holds it to this day

Best Chef, sponsored by Bidfood

Nominees:

Jon Appleby - The Blue Lion, East Witton

Josh Whitehead - Harewood Food & Drink Project

Liz Cottam & Mark Owens - Home

Alisdair Brooke-Taylor - Moorcock at Norland

Minal Patel - Prashad

Paul Leonard - The Burlington at The Devonshire Arms

Matt Healy - The Foundry

Stuart Myers - The Swine that Dines

Winner: Alisdair Brooke-Taylor

Food critic Jay Rayner described the Moorcock as “head-spinningly good”. Alisdair Brooke-Taylor hails from Sheffield and has worked in some of the world’s best kitchens… he prides himself on enjoying provenance of ingredients, foraging and utilising a knowledge of wild edible plants and mushrooms.

Best Fine Dining, sponsored by Slingsby Gin

Nominees:

Arnold’s Restaurant & Bar

The Burlington at the Devonshire Arms

Home

Macleod’s Restaurant at The Coniston

The Box Tree

The Man Behind The Curtain

Winner: The Box Tree

Simon and Rena Gueller have made The Box Tree a household name and they are strangers to awards. In October last year, they welcomed new head chef Samira Effa - our latest review said it was: “nothing short of fabulous…” adding its future was “as bright as ever.”

Best Lunch, sponsored by Syft

Nominees:

Crafthouse

Elsworth Kitchen (Skipton)

Fettle

Gron Kafe

Poco Sicilian Street Food

The Cross Keys

Winner: Elsworth Kitchen

Bruce and Rebecca Elsworth’s motto is “Empty plates equals happy customers.” They have over 30 years experience in the hospitality industry. Their intention is to “create a menu which will comprise modern dishes which utilise the finest in local, British, seasonal produce.”

Best Bar

Nominees:

Blind Jacks (Knaresborough)

Further North

North Bar

The Brunswick

The Hungry Bear

The White Horse & Griffin (Whitby)

Whitelocks

Winner: Further North

Opened in 2007 as the first outpost of North Bar outside the city centre, it’s billed as: “...like your front room but cooler and with fantastic drinks”... and our judges agreed

Best Cafe

Nominees:

Cafe 164

Gron Kafe

Hepworth’s Deli & Kitchen

Laynes Espresso

Printworks Kitchen & Bar (Leeds City College)

The Bank (Moortown)

Winner: Printworks Kitchen & Bar (Leeds City College)

Now part of Leeds City College and located in a building which dates back to 1881, this small deli prides itself on fresh, artisan food throughout the day.

Best Brewery, sponsored by LWC Drinks

Nominees:

BAD Co

Leeds Brewery

Magic Rock Brewing Co

Northern Monk Brewing Co

Vocation (Hebden Bridge)

Wilde Child

Winner: Magic Rock Brewing Co

Richard Burhouse (aided by head brewer Stuart Ross) started the brewery in 2011, they have created a constantly changing line up of beers, renowned for their endless innovation… in 2012 it was voted 2nd best brewery in the world.

The People’s Choice Award

Nominees:

Afsaneh Kaviani

Amalthea Greek Bistro

Caravanserai

Dakota Deluxe Leeds

Dill & Bay

Ephesus, Rodley

Fazenda

Gaucho

George’s Great British Kitchen

Humpit

Kirkstall Bridge Inn

The Foundry

Neighbourhood

Olive & Feta, Farsley

Poco Sicilian Street Food

Salvo’s, Headingley

San Carlo Flying Pizza

Sheesh Mahal

Spice House

Stew & Oyster

The Rythre Arms Steakhouse

Viva Cuba

Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company, Rillington

Winner: Olive & Feta, Farsley

To those who know it, Olive & Feta epitomises what it is to be a great suburban independent restaurant, showcasing Italian and Turkish cuisine at their home on Farsley Town Street, service is honest and humble

Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Ernest Wilson & Co.

This year, the award goes to TWO people, their restaurant has been part of the Leeds dining scene for over 40 years, its name is a byword for quality, its reputation hard won. In 2010 they were recognised as Best Italian Restaurant by Gordon Ramsay’s F-Word, we are talking, of course, about Salvo’s and the brothers behind it, John Dammone and Gip Dammone.

The Salvo’s of today began in 1976 with their parents Salvatore and Nunzia. They opened a number of coffee shops, cafes and restaurants across Leeds between their arrival in the UK in 1955 and their move back to Italy in 1974. Thankfully they came back to us and the legacy of that decision has only enriched not just Headingley but Leeds as a whole. Over the years, Salvo’s has expanded in 2011, they opened the massively successful Salvo’s Salumeria next door to their main restaurant.

After more than 40 years, they remain as inventive, personable and inspiring as ever and we applaud them for their dedication, attention to detail, for their passion and commitment to their community.

Category sponsors are Bestway, Slingsby Gin, Foodit, Search Hospitality, Bidfood, Forge Recycling, LWC Drinks, Yorkshire Energy, Syft, Elite Shopfitters, Ernest Wilson. Also special thanks to Slingsby Gin who kindly sponsored our Drinks Reception and provided a bottle of Slingsby’s new Gooseberry Gin to each of the winners.