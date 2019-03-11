Michelin-starred chefs and host of newcomers at 11th annual YEP Oliver Awards

New faces and nationally renowned professionals dominated the YEP’s 11th annual Oliver awards, hosted by Look North’s Harry Gration.
More than 350 guests turned out for the event, hosted by Look North’s Harry Gration, celebrating the best of the local dining and brewing industries.
Steve Davies, from our main sponsor, Bestway Wholesale, said: “Leeds has new restaurants opening every month. We are able to enjoy a fusion of world foods which competes with the best foodie capitals of the world... Your success has been our success. You can be very proud of your achievements and for being recognised as the best in your field.”
WINNERS & NOMINEES
Best British, sponsored by Yorkshire Energy
Nominees:
Feed
George’s Great British Kitchen
Queen o’t’owd Thatch
The Clarendon Hotel
The Foundry
The Reliance
The Swine That Dines
Winner: The Reliance
Part of the Leeds dining scene for the last 20 years, it has cemented its reputation as a high-quality dining destination… it has gathered five-stars reviews from us and won plaudits from national newspapers
Best Indian, sponsored by Elite Shopfitters
Nominees:
Aagrah, St Peter’s Square (near BBC)
Bundobust
Bengal Brasserie
Prashad
Sheesh Mahal
Tharavadu
The Corner Cafe
Zoya
Winner: Prashad
Prashad was started by Kaushy and Mohan Patel in 1992 and is an award winning restaurant, becoming the only two star AA and Michelin Bib Gourmand Indian Restaurant in Yorkshire
Best Italian
Nominees:
Buon Apps River Lounge & Italian Restaurant
Cena Bistro
Con Amici @ The Beehive
Culto (Meanwood)
Gallery FortyOne
Salvo’s Salumeria
Zucco
Winner: Zucco
Zucco in Meanwood prides itself on service and its menu, which changes regularly. Our reviewer said: “Rarely have I experienced such faultless cooking and polished service in a setting which is really quite delightful.”
Best World, sponsored by Bestway
Nominees:
Afsaneh Kaviani - (Afsaneh’s Persian Kitchen)
Ambiente Tapas
Brasserie Blanc
El Bareto
HanaMatsuri
Poco Sicilian Street Food
The Bank (Moortown)
Winner: Afsaneh Kaviani
Since appearing on MasterChef in 2012, Afsaneh has gone on to create a unique supper club and a series of pop-up kitchens, wowwing diners with her creative takes on traditional dishes
Best City Centre, sponsored by Search Hospitality
Nominees:
Fettle
Iberica
Issho
Kendells Bistro
Tattu
The Cross Keys
The Foundry
The Reliance
Vice & Virtue
Winner: The Foundry
Chef Matt Healy is a former Masterchef: The Professionals finalist and has been invited back on the programme to film specials… he’s also entertained Marcus Wareing and Josh Warrington at the restaurant, which he runs with business manager Iain Silver
Best Suburban
Nominees:
Amici
Feed
Gron Kafe
HanaMatsuri
La Casita (Horsforth)
Lavanta Meze Bar & Grill
Salvo’s
Sukhothai (Chapel Allerton)
Winner: HanaMatsuri
Sandwiched between a hairdressers and a cafe, HanaMatsuri might be one of the smallest Japanese restaurants going (with just 10 covers) but thanks to head chef, Kaoru Nakamura, it is also one of the most authentic
Best Rural
Nominees:
The Blue Lion Inn (East Witton)
The Burlington at the Devonshire Arms
Elsworth Kitchen (Skipton)
Hideaway Kitchen (Dunsforth)
Horto Restaurant at Rudding Park
The Angel at Hetton
The Moorcock Inn (Norland)
Winner: The Angel at Hetton
Michelin-starred chef Michael Wignal and his wife Johanna – along with James and Josephine Wellock – took over The Angel at Hetton in September 2018 with the mission statement: “Restaurant dining: re-juvenated, pub food: re-imagined…” and they’ve done just that
Best Newcomer, sponsored by Foodit
Nominees:
Arnold’s Restaurant & Bar
Feed
Fettle
The Angel at Hetton
The Foundry
The Ivy (Harrogate)
Winner: Feed
Created by restaurateur Luke Downing and chef Jono Hawthorne in, of all places, Pudsey, it got tongues wagging with its inventive menu, which among other things included the cheeseburger spring roll and, something many of us might need later on, Jono’s ‘hangover cone’
Best Service, sponsored by Forge Recycling
Nominees:
Buon Apps River Lounge & Italian Restaurant
Gaucho
Sukhothai (Leeds)
The Box Tree
The Foundry
The Reliance
The Yorke Arms (Harrogate)
Winner: The Yorke Arms (Harrogate)
Situated in the heart of the breathtaking scenery of the Nidderdale Valley, this 18th century coaching house won a Michelin Star in 2003 and holds it to this day
Best Chef, sponsored by Bidfood
Nominees:
Jon Appleby - The Blue Lion, East Witton
Josh Whitehead - Harewood Food & Drink Project
Liz Cottam & Mark Owens - Home
Alisdair Brooke-Taylor - Moorcock at Norland
Minal Patel - Prashad
Paul Leonard - The Burlington at The Devonshire Arms
Matt Healy - The Foundry
Stuart Myers - The Swine that Dines
Winner: Alisdair Brooke-Taylor
Food critic Jay Rayner described the Moorcock as “head-spinningly good”. Alisdair Brooke-Taylor hails from Sheffield and has worked in some of the world’s best kitchens… he prides himself on enjoying provenance of ingredients, foraging and utilising a knowledge of wild edible plants and mushrooms.
Best Fine Dining, sponsored by Slingsby Gin
Nominees:
Arnold’s Restaurant & Bar
The Burlington at the Devonshire Arms
Home
Macleod’s Restaurant at The Coniston
The Box Tree
The Man Behind The Curtain
Winner: The Box Tree
Simon and Rena Gueller have made The Box Tree a household name and they are strangers to awards. In October last year, they welcomed new head chef Samira Effa - our latest review said it was: “nothing short of fabulous…” adding its future was “as bright as ever.”
Best Lunch, sponsored by Syft
Nominees:
Crafthouse
Elsworth Kitchen (Skipton)
Fettle
Gron Kafe
Poco Sicilian Street Food
The Cross Keys
Winner: Elsworth Kitchen
Bruce and Rebecca Elsworth’s motto is “Empty plates equals happy customers.” They have over 30 years experience in the hospitality industry. Their intention is to “create a menu which will comprise modern dishes which utilise the finest in local, British, seasonal produce.”
Best Bar
Nominees:
Blind Jacks (Knaresborough)
Further North
North Bar
The Brunswick
The Hungry Bear
The White Horse & Griffin (Whitby)
Whitelocks
Winner: Further North
Opened in 2007 as the first outpost of North Bar outside the city centre, it’s billed as: “...like your front room but cooler and with fantastic drinks”... and our judges agreed
Best Cafe
Nominees:
Cafe 164
Gron Kafe
Hepworth’s Deli & Kitchen
Laynes Espresso
Printworks Kitchen & Bar (Leeds City College)
The Bank (Moortown)
Winner: Printworks Kitchen & Bar (Leeds City College)
Now part of Leeds City College and located in a building which dates back to 1881, this small deli prides itself on fresh, artisan food throughout the day.
Best Brewery, sponsored by LWC Drinks
Nominees:
BAD Co
Leeds Brewery
Magic Rock Brewing Co
Northern Monk Brewing Co
Vocation (Hebden Bridge)
Wilde Child
Winner: Magic Rock Brewing Co
Richard Burhouse (aided by head brewer Stuart Ross) started the brewery in 2011, they have created a constantly changing line up of beers, renowned for their endless innovation… in 2012 it was voted 2nd best brewery in the world.
The People’s Choice Award
Nominees:
Afsaneh Kaviani
Amalthea Greek Bistro
Caravanserai
Dakota Deluxe Leeds
Dill & Bay
Ephesus, Rodley
Fazenda
Gaucho
George’s Great British Kitchen
Humpit
Kirkstall Bridge Inn
The Foundry
Neighbourhood
Olive & Feta, Farsley
Poco Sicilian Street Food
Salvo’s, Headingley
San Carlo Flying Pizza
Sheesh Mahal
Spice House
Stew & Oyster
The Rythre Arms Steakhouse
Viva Cuba
Yorkshire Pudding Pie Company, Rillington
Winner: Olive & Feta, Farsley
To those who know it, Olive & Feta epitomises what it is to be a great suburban independent restaurant, showcasing Italian and Turkish cuisine at their home on Farsley Town Street, service is honest and humble
Outstanding Contribution, sponsored by Ernest Wilson & Co.
This year, the award goes to TWO people, their restaurant has been part of the Leeds dining scene for over 40 years, its name is a byword for quality, its reputation hard won. In 2010 they were recognised as Best Italian Restaurant by Gordon Ramsay’s F-Word, we are talking, of course, about Salvo’s and the brothers behind it, John Dammone and Gip Dammone.
The Salvo’s of today began in 1976 with their parents Salvatore and Nunzia. They opened a number of coffee shops, cafes and restaurants across Leeds between their arrival in the UK in 1955 and their move back to Italy in 1974. Thankfully they came back to us and the legacy of that decision has only enriched not just Headingley but Leeds as a whole. Over the years, Salvo’s has expanded in 2011, they opened the massively successful Salvo’s Salumeria next door to their main restaurant.
After more than 40 years, they remain as inventive, personable and inspiring as ever and we applaud them for their dedication, attention to detail, for their passion and commitment to their community.
Category sponsors are Bestway, Slingsby Gin, Foodit, Search Hospitality, Bidfood, Forge Recycling, LWC Drinks, Yorkshire Energy, Syft, Elite Shopfitters, Ernest Wilson. Also special thanks to Slingsby Gin who kindly sponsored our Drinks Reception and provided a bottle of Slingsby’s new Gooseberry Gin to each of the winners.