Met Office set to change weather warnings - what does it mean for Leeds?

Have your say

So far, 2018 has seen snow, snow and a bit more snow.

READ: White Easter: Beaster of Easter set to bring snow and sub-zero temperatures to Leeds

There's been freezing gale force winds and problems with fog and mist to boot.

All of this led to chaos on the roads, cancelled flights at Leeds Bradford Airport and many people struggling to get to work.

And guess what? There's more snow now predicted for Easter, too.

On the back of that, the Met Office has now decided to change the way they issue weather warnings.

We've heard plenty about yellow, amber and red warnings over the last few months, and luckily, they won't be changing.

READ: Flight from Leeds Bradford Airport returns to tarmac after plane fault

What is changing is what the Met Office can issue a weather warning for.

Before, it was just rain, snow, wind, fog and ice. Now, they are adding the option for thunderstorms and lightning.

The Met Office said: We will soon be updating and improving the design and information.

"After listening to user feedback, we have implemented a range of improvements to the way we produce, disseminate and communicate warnings."