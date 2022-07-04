Met Office Leeds weather forecast: Temperatures expected to increase as week progresses

Below is the full Met Office weather forecast for the week, which shows there could be some sun to enjoy at the end of the working week.

People in Leeds may have some sunshine to enjoy this week. Credit: Simon Hulme

Monday

It is expected that the week will start cloudy, although there could be sunny intervals by early evening.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 18 degrees.

Tuesday

The forecast predicts that Tuesday will follow a similar pattern of being cloudy through the day before the clouds give way to sun in the early evening.

There could be a steady temperature increase on the day before as it is expected to reach 19 degrees.

Wednesday

Sunny intervals are expected in the afternoon on Wednesday, although the forecast predicts it will again be cloudy early on.

The temperature again is expected to increase, this time to 20 degrees.

Thursday

Thursday is expected to start with sunny intervals but change to being cloudy by late morning.

However, it has been forecasted that it could reach 22 degrees in the late afternoon.

Friday