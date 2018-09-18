Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Leeds as heavy rain set to hit

Have your say

The Met Office has recently issued a yellow weather warning for Leeds, as heavy rain is set to hit on Thursday.

This warning is in place between 4am and 10pm on Thursday (September 20), with persistent and heavy rain expected.

An area of rain is expected to move northeast across many parts of the UK on Thursday, with 40-60 mm of rain is likely widely across the warning area.

There is also the potential for strong winds and gales, as a yellow warning of wind is currently in place for North Yorkshire.

This rain is set to hit West Yorkshire, including some parts of Leeds.

What to expect

Yellow and Amber warnings represent a range of impact levels and likelihoods, which can include damage to property, travel delays and cancellations, loss of water supplies and power cuts.

According to the Met Office this yellow weather warning means:

-Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

-Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

-Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely

-Flooding of a few homes and business is likely

This yellow weather warning is also in place for other parts of the UK, including North East England, North West England and Wales.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Another spell of wet and windy weather is possible over the weekend too. Quieter conditions are currently expected to follow for next week”.