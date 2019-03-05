Met Office forecasts snow for the North of England as temperatures set to plummet

Temperatures of late have been considerably mild, but it looks like there’s a cold snap on the horizon - with snow, hail and sleet set to hit the north of England.

The Met Office outlook for Saturday 9 March to Monday 18 March suggests that Saturday is set to be windy across the UK, with gales or severe gales.

Cloud, rain and hill snow will push eastwards across the UK, with some sunny spells and showers following into the west.

Showers are then likely on Sunday (10 March), with the chance of some more persistent rain or hill snow.

‘Temperatures drop below average’

Next week, cooler temperatures will bring wintry conditions to the north of England.

“As temperatures drop below average for the time of year there will be an increasing risk of hail, sleet and snow to lower levels, mainly in the north,” the Met Office said.

The following week will then begin unsettled, with further rain, sleet and snow.

Further spells of wet weather will continue into the middle of the month, with gales or even storm force winds and temperatures continuing to be below average, especially in the north.

‘Continuing risk of gales’

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 19 March to Tuesday 2 April explains that unsettled weather will continue, but that this will “gradually become confined to the north and northwest.”

Things should then settle down in the south, with the drier weather potentially spreading nationwide by the beginning of April.

“It will be windy at times with the continuing risk of gales in the north and northwest, especially at first,” add the Met Office.

However, the windy spells should then become less frequent though with often light winds in the south.

Rural frost and fog is then possible at the beginning of April, but there should be an overall trend for temperatures to rise from the south.