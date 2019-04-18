Mercedes driver reached 130mph on hard shoulder of M1 after police smelt cannabis in his car

Have your say

A dad who drove a high-powered hire car at 130mph on the M1 to escape police has been sent to prison.

Adam Butterfield drove on the hard shoulder of the motorway after police stopped him when they smelt cannabis coming from the Mercedes.

Butterfield was stopped after he drove the vehicle along the A650 Bradford Road near to the Carr Gate police training complex in Wakefield.

Jessica Randall, prosecuting, said officers stopped him on the roundabout beside junction 41 of the motorway.

Butterfield initially stopped and one officer approached his vehicle as his colleague carried out a check on the car.

The 35-year-old was asked his name and said "Adam" before starting the ignition and driving onto the motorway.

Leeds Crown Court heard a cloud of dust and debris flew into the air as he drove onto the hard shoulder.

The officers did not follow him because of the danger it would pose to other drivers.

He was arrested later when he was recognised from police bodycam footage.

Butterfield, of Coronation Street, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield was subject to a driving ban at the time of the incident in June last year.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Butterfield has previous convictions including an offence of criminal damage.

Caroline Abrahams, mitigating, said Butterfield is a father-of-three who worked hard to support his partner and children.

She said Butterfield's friend had hired the car and he had given into temptation when asked if he wanted to drive it.

The barrister said: "Against his better judgement he decided to take this car out for a drive."

Butterfield was jailed for eight months.

Judge Simon Batiste said: "The chances of a serious accident would have been enormous.

"It is a miracle that no one was hurt by what you did."