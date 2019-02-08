Men jailed after shots fired at Bradford house

Three men have been given jail sentences totalling almost 20 years after shots were fired at a house.

They men were sentenced today (Friday) at Bradford Crown Court following an incident at a house in Union House Lane, Queensbury, Bradford, on March 19 last year.

Paul Wilcox, Lee Thompson and Ryan Lancaster-Baxter were convicted of conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence following a trial in November.

Wilcox, aged 36, of Hutton Terrace, Bradford, was sentenced to seven years and nine months.

Thompson, aged 31, of no fixed abode was also given seven years and nine months, while Lancaster-Baxter, 20, of Intake Terrace, Fagley, got three years and nine months.

Speaking after the sentencing Detective Inspector Andy Farrell, who led the investigation, said: “The sentences given today reflect how serious offences of this nature are viewed.

“The use of firearms will not be tolerated in West Yorkshire and those who do use them can expect to receive significant custodial sentences.

“We continue to work in partnership to remove illegal firearms from the streets and prevent them from falling into the hands of criminals.

“Members of the public can assist by reporting information about people suspected of being involved in the use of firearms, so further action can be taken.

“Information can be reported to police by calling 101, using live chat, or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”