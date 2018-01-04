Men due in court today over murder of man in Leeds

Have your say

Two men are due to appear in court today charged with the murder of a man in Leeds.

Ian Ward, 27, and Daniel Ward, 19, both of Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, have been charged with the murder of Adrian Mark Casey, 50, from Seacroft.

PIC: James Hardisty

He died during an incident at an address in Rosgill Drive on January 1.

Both men are due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today.

A 36-year-old man, from Leeds, was arrested last night on suspicion of attempted robbery in relation to the incident at the address in Rosgill Drive.

He remains in custody and will be interviewed today.