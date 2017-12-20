Men armed with sledgehammer rob cash van at a McDonald's in Leeds

Have your say

A gang of men wielding machetes and a sledgehammer have robbed a cash van outside a McDonald's restaurant.

The driver was delivering money to the fast food outlet in Colton when he was confronted by three men in balaclavas at 11am on Tuesday morning.

They threatened him with a sledgehammer and machetes before stealing several bags of coins.

They left the scene in a stolen black Mini Cooper driven by a fourth man.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and the vehicle was found abandoned a short time later in Barrowby Lane following a search of the area.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries into the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or saw the men leaving area where the Mini was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime number 13170590977 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.