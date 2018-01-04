Men appear in court charged with Leeds man's murder

Two men have appeared in court this morning charged with the murder of a man in Leeds.

Ian Ward, aged 27, and Daniel Ward, aged 19, both of Rosgill Drive, Seacroft, have been charged with the murder of Adrian Mark Casey, aged 50, who was also from Seacroft.

He died at an address in Rosgill Drive on January 1.



The accused, both dressed in grey sweatshirts and grey jogging trousers, were flanked by guards in the dock during the brief appearance at Leeds Magistrates’ Court.



They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.



District judge Marie Mallon remanded the defendants back into custody and they are due to appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow morning.



Family of the defendants, who were represented by solicitors Kenton Sargeant and Gary Peake, were in court for their appearance.



A 36-year-old man, also from Leeds, was arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of attempted robbery in relation to the incident at the address in Rosgill Drive.



He remained in custody and was being interviewed yesterday.



Police were called to the address in Rosgill Drive, Leeds, at about 4.36pm on New Year’s Day.



Emergency service staff treated Mr Casey at the scene, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.



A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of his death was being conducted on Tuesday and officers only released his name yesterday.



Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating and still appealing for information from the public.



Those who could help are asked to contact them via 101, quoting crime number 13180001106.



People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.