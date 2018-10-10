Memorial stone is rededicated

A memorial stone to the Yorkshire branch members of the British Nuclear Test Veterans Association has been unveiled, in the grounds of Leeds Minster.

Representatives from the Nuclear Free Local Authorities attended the recent ceremony, which was part of a project to rededicate such memorial stones around the country. The Leeds Nuclear Test Veterans Memorial Stone was thoroughly cleaned and refurbished ahead of the local ceremony, led by the Rector of Leeds Minster, where it was formally unveiled by Brian Gay, a member of the Yorkshire branch of BNTVA, and a nuclear test veteran stationed at Maralinga, Australia where the first British nuclear test took place on October 3 1952.

Amongst the invited guests was Leeds City Councillor David Blackburn, who is also the NFLA English Forum Chair.

Mr Blackburn said: “I was honoured to represent the NFLA at the rededication of the nuclear test veterans’ memorial stone. I support the activities of the BNTVA and NCCF to continue to work for the welfare of its members and their campaign for full recognition and support.

“NFLA was established to call for a nuclear weapons-free world, and it is the direct and difficult experience of such veterans, indigenous communities and the hibakusha of Hiroshima and Nagasaki that reminds us of the importance of our aims and objectives. NFLA member representatives will continue to seek to support multilateral nuclear disarmament as a core part of the basis for a fairer and more peaceful world.”