Mel Gibson is coming to Leeds and this is how you can get tickets to meet him

Braveheart actor Mel Gibson will take part in a public Q&A session at a glitzy black tie dinner in Leeds.

Events company An Experience With has arranged for the Hollywood superstar to appear on stage in front of hundreds of fans at the Royal Armouries on November 14 from 5.30pm.

They've previously organised similar meet and greet events with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Robert de Niro.

Ticket-holders get to enjoy a three-course dinner and live music as well as the chance to see Gibson interviewed live on stage by a celebrity host.

Places at the black-tie gala don't come cheap - tickets start from £109 and the most expensive VIP packages, which allow guests to have their photo taken with the star, are upwards of £600.

The evening includes performances by Big Band orchestra State 51, a Rat Pack singer, pianist Noud van Harskamp playing the Braveheart score, and an auction of bespoke, signed Gibson memorabilia.

Fans can pay extra to submit a question for Gibson to answer during the interview.

New Dock Hall at the Royal Armouries was the location for the Schwarzenegger and de Niro events, which took place in September 2017 and November 2018 respectively.

The presence of the Hollywood legends in Leeds caused huge excitement on both occasions.

Schwarzenegger stayed overnight at the Dakota Deluxe Hotel in Leeds' financial district and headed to city centre gym 1RM Fitness Studio for a workout.

De Niro returned to London after the event but did dine at an Italian restaurant called Ricci's Place in Halifax beforehand, where he was pictured with fans.

