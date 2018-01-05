Meet the Leeds nurse who has volunteered in hospitals for 20 years

A dedicated nurse who has volunteered at Leeds’s St James’s Hospital for more than 20 years has been praised by health chiefs.

Sheila Miller, who received a British Empire Medal, has been described as “inspirational” for her committed service to the city’s hospitals and hospices after retiring.

Today the YEP is highlighting her work, just days after we launched our We Love Our NHS campaign, which aims to praise Leeds’ NHS staff for their vital work.

The former nurse has given up her time to work as a spiritual care volunteer at the hospital’s emergency department, and on ward J93, and at St Gemma’s Hospice, for more than two decades. She helps free up nursing time by providing refreshments, information on waiting times and talking to patients and families during their stay.

Rosie Horsman, lead nurse for patient Experience at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, who nominated Sheila for her New Year’s Honour, said: “Sheila is an inspiration and very deserving of this award for everything she has done for us and in the community. It has been a pleasure to work with her over the years.”

We want YOU to help us to give some love to our dedicated and hard-working NHS staff in Leeds as part of our campaign.