Meet the Bradford City fan responsible for hilarious Leeds United viral post about Joe Allen

Sometimes, an observation about football can just strike the right chord.

Stoke City's Joe Allen (Adam Davy/PA Wire) and Mateusz Klich

Whether that's because of its tone, its sentimentality or its humour, when a comment hits home, it can spread over the internet like wildfire.

And that was certainly the case during Sunday's Championship curtain-raiser against Stoke City.

Let me set the scene...

24 minutes into the game and Marcelo Bielsa's side are leading 1-0 through a Mateusz Klich strike at a packed out Elland Road.

Katie Whyatt

The Whites are dominating and the visitors, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, can't get out of their own half.

Leeds are keeping hold of the ball, creating chances and forcing their opponents, including former Liverpool player and Wales international midfielder Joe Allen, to chase shadows.

Step up 21-year-old Bradford City fan Katie Whyatt.

The freelance journalist was working on the BBC's live feed for the match and she put out an hillarious post that has since been shared around the world.

It said: "This Leeds pressing isn't even funny anymore. If Mateusz Klich forces poor Joe Allen any further back he'll be in 2016 and playing for Liverpool again."

The post has been shared over thousands of time and has been seen all over the world on Twitter.

Katie, whose dad is a Leeds United fan, said: "When I wrote it, I did jokingly think, ‘Three days into the season and my live text career has peaked - I really like that line.’

"I tweeted it at half-time and I thought it would maybe get a few likes, but my friends were texting me after the game and passing things on to me and it was exploding.

"There have been scores of messages and notifications every time I’ve checked Twitter - which I’m definitely not used to."

She said the idea came to her fully-formed and felt it quite apt to describe the game to the fans who were keeping up to date with the action on the BBC's live service.

She added: "I didn’t give it too much thought, to be honest. I think it came into my head fully-formed.

"I was just startled by how good Leeds were looking, and I think a lot of their supporters were watching the Leeds press and thinking the same as me: this is ludicrously good.

"I guess I wanted to write something that was a bit daft and would encapsulate that feeling.

"Joe Allen was rooted in his own defensive third and I was thinking, he really can’t go much further back here.

"It just felt apt."