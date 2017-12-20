Meet Leeds’s own Rasta Claus – Santa’s cooler cousin

Meet Rasta Claus – Britain’s coolest and first ever rastafarian Santa Claus.

Cleve Freckleton donned Santa’s hat and garbs after being asked to step in as Father Christmas at the school where he worked.

Music teacher Cleve, 54, did not want to confuse kids who traditionally think of Santa as a big, white guy with a big white beard. So he created Rasta Claus – Santa’s cooler cousin – who comes complete with long dreads, a love of reggae music and a distinct West Indian flavour.

His character has gone down so well that this year he has been inundated with appearances.

Cleve said: “It is so lovely to be in character and see the happiness of people’s faces, young and old.

“I see people and kids from all backgrounds and faiths, it is lovely to put aside all the world’s problems and cultural divisions and create moments that are beautiful.”