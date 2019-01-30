Meet Boyzone star Ronan Keating in Leeds this week, with Harriet Scott and Magic Radio 

Here's a real treat for all Boyzone and Magic Radio fans...

Ronan Keating, Harriet Scott and the Magic Radio team will be in Leeds this Friday, February 1, and you can see them in action as the station broadcasts live from Briggate.

You may even get a chance to meet Ronan and Harriet in person.

The breakfast show stars will host a very special show live from Leeds’ busy centre.

Look out for the Magic Radio Bus in Briggate on Friday from 6am to 10am.

The team will also be handing out branded tote bags with a few goodies for those that turn out to say hello.

This special live radio programme in Leeds is a first for the station, as Magic Radio hits the road to join Ronan and his Boyzone bandmates on their farewell tour around the UK.

The Irish pop band will perform at the Direct Arena on Friday.

Ronan Keating said “Yorkshire has always been so welcoming to Boyzone, and this time I had to bring Magic Radio along to share the experience. We’re taking the studio out on the road and we hope to see many of your faces on the way.”

Harriet Scott added: "It's always been a bit of a dream of mine to go on tour with a band, and now I can finally say it’s happening! I can’t wait to do our special live show from the beautiful city of Leeds.”

Magic Radio is available on DAB Digital Radio, the Magic App, at magic.co.uk, on Sky Channel 0180, Freeview Channel 715, Virgin Media 928. For more information, head to magic.co.uk