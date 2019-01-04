Meet Bonnie - the first dog of 2019 to be rehomed by Dogs Trust Leeds

This homeless puppy certainly landed on her paws as she celebrated the New Year with a new home, too.

One-year-old Bichon Frise Bonnie was the first dog officially rehomed by Dogs Trust Leeds in 2019 - finding her new owners on New Year's Day.

Staff at the rehoming centre, on York Road, Leeds, said a fond farewell to Bonnie on New Years Day after she stole the heart of Wetherby dog-lovers Steve and Val Hardy.

Steve said: “We have been to Dogs Trust Leeds a few times and we went along looking for a Bichon Frise puppy, but then we were introduced to Bonnie!

“She is absolutely marvellous, a gorgeous dog and we are delighted that we have been able to give her her forever home. She is settling in really well and bringing her home on New Years Day has already made 2019 very special.”

Amanda Sands, Dogs Trust Leeds Rehoming Centre Manager, said: “We are so pleased that Bonnie has found her forever home and got the new year off to a cracking start. We know she’ll be very happy with her new owners.

“We believe a dog is for life and we have lots of other pooches looking for a loving new owner to make 2019 a year to remember. So we hope anyone who would like to welcome a dog into their home this year, will choose to adopt and give a rescue dog a second chance of happiness with a loving family.”

Dogs Trust Leeds rehomed 777 dogs in 2018 and is expecting another busy year finding homes for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

If you are interested in rehoming a dog from Dogs Trust Leeds you can visit the centre on York Road, Woodlands Farm, Leeds, LS15 4NL or contact the centre on 0300 303 0292. www.dogstrust.org.uk

