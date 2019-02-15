Medieval lake in north Leeds set to be restored after £50,000 boost

The Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods in North Leeds has received a substantial five-figure pot of funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund for its Heritage on your doorstep project.

Thanks to National Lottery players, the project will restore the medieval Gledhow lake in Gledhow Valley Woods.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/YP - 10/10/2014 - Press - Gledhow Valley Woods Planning Protest - Chapel Allerton, Leeds, England - Martin Calvert, Peter & Robbie Foulston, Joan & Mervyn Clayton of the Friends of Gledhow Valley Woods at the site of the planning objection.

The £50,000 cash injection will help the team to remove silt, improve biodiversity and encourage community use of the area by working with local schools and community groups to develop an exciting programme of community activities and events.

The work will get underway in Spring 2019 and is expected to be completed by April 2021.

The project aims to carry out essential conservation work to secure the long-term future of the lake that is likely to disappear due to the build -up of silt in the lake and lack of regular maintenance if no remedial action is taken.

The experience of visitors will be improved by providing interpretation boards explaining the history and wildlife of the area, paths upgraded and marginal planting carried out to create a richer range of environments for wildlife. Invasive plant species will also be removed.

Martin Calvert, Chairperson of The Friends group, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players.

“The lake is an important place for wildlife and the local community - Yet many people in Leeds don’t know of its existence.

“It’s great to know that we are a step closer to securing its long-term future.”

The estate was purchased by Wades Charity in 1928 to be used as greenspace by the people of Leeds.

The Friends group, established in 1996, works closely with both the Wades Charity and Leeds City Council’s Parks and Countryside Directorate, who manage the area on a 999-year lease.