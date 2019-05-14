McDonald's in Hunslet to close for two months for major refurbishment

McDonald's on Low Road in Hunslet will be closed until July as the restaurant undergoes a transformation.

The fast food outlet will re-open on July 2 with an expanded dining area, new car park and outdoor play area for children.

There will also be six new self-service kiosks, and the McDelivery service will be introduced for customers living within 1.5 miles of the restaurant.

The Hunslet site is one of seven operated by franchise holder Anne Wainwright, who will take on 30 new staff once the refurbishment is complete.

The size of the seating area will increase by half - accommodating 130 diners - and the new car park will have 45 spaces.

Staff will also offer table service, and there will be USB charging points, free-to-use tablets and interactive children's tablets.

Anne Wainwright said:-

“I’m thrilled to be able to welcome more customers at my restaurant on Low Road and create new job opportunities in the local area. The makeover makes me proud to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald’s experience. McDonald’s is committed to harnessing digital innovation to provide our customers with the food they want, when and how they want it."

Hunslet is not the only McDonald's outlet in Leeds to undergo a makeover recently.

The flagship site on Briggate in the city centre closed for three weeks in March while new features such as a barista-manned McCafe hot drinks counter were installed. See inside the new-look restaurant here.

