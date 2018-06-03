Maurice is bowled over by record win

A NINE-YEAR-OLD cricket fan has bowled his way into the record books - and raised hundreds of pounds to help other children get into the game.

Maurice Griffin, who plays for Adel Cricket Club’s Under 11s team, broke the Guinness World Record for the longest ever cricket bowling run up on Friday.

Independent witness Gareth Newby, record breaker Maurice Griffin, second witness Paul Stoddard and Manning Stainton surveyor Chris Andrews.

His run up measured a huge 3.767km, which beat the current world record of 2.916km, and had to measured by a surveyor and be independently witnessed to be valid for the record books.

Maurice’s world-beating feat has already raised more than £850 for Chance to Shine, the national charity that aims to spread the power of cricket to new schools and communities.

Maurice started his record attempt at 5.45pm at Lawnswood roundabout, before heading up Otley road, right down St. Helen’s Lane and around Bedquilts before bowling the ball on the back pitch at Adel Cricket Club.

It took him 27 minutes to complete the run and he bowled the ball to his fellow Under 11 team mates who were waiting for him on the pitch.

He said: “I love cricket and have played for most of my life, but lots of people don’t get the chance play because of where they live.

“This world record has raised money for Chance to Shine, a charity that helps take the game to schools, clubs and people who otherwise wouldn’t get the chance. I hope it helps other children play cricket and enjoy the game as much as I do.”

Surveyor Chris Andrews, from estate agent Manning Stainton, said: “What a great thing to achieve at such a young age. He should be very proud of himself.”