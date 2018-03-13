Masterchef Matt cooking up a storm

A Leeds born chef who shot to fame on a BBC cooking show is coming home to take a renowned restaurant to the next level.

Matt Healey has been revealed today as the new owner of The Foundry - a gastro restaurant in Holbeck.

Healey will be given the foodie’s favourite a new look, new name and a new menu.

The Horsforth born chef said: “It’ll remain open until the middle of next month when our interiors team get their hands on it. We see the handover as a changing of the guard – there’ll be a new look, new name and new menu.

“We’ll be sympathetic to what Phil, Shaun and the team have done and what customers have come to expect, but we’re looking to take The Foundry to the next level.”

For the last 12 years The Foundry has been a bit of a Leeds institution among those that know their food but current owners Phil Richardson and Shaun Davies have decided they would be stepping down and selling the Round Foundry-based eatery

Healey has been looking for the right ingredients for his own restaurant back here in Leeds after finding fame in the 2016 series of Masterchef.

He was runner-up in the professional version of Masterchef and Michelin-starred judge Marcus Wareing described one of Matt’s sauces as ‘one of the best he had ever tasted’.

Healey, 35, added: “I’ve been looking for a Leeds venue for a long time and when we heard The Foundry might be available we jumped at it – we had to have it.

“This place is an institution, it’s been full for 12 years. Anyone who knows anything about decent food in Leeds knows The Foundry.

There were several bidders for The Foundry which will remain open until the middle of April when it will close for a complete overhaul, reopening the first week in May.

Healey previously worked at the high end El Gato Negro in Manchester.