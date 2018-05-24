Masked men threaten teenager during daylight Leeds home burglary

Have your say

A trio of masked men threatened a teenager during a daylight burglary in Leeds.

The three men wearing balaclavas entered the house, in Stonegate Road, Moortown, at about 12.30pm.

An 18-year-old woman, who was home alone, was threatened by the men.

They stole cash and jewellery during the burglary on May 8.

West Yorkshire Police today (Thursday) issued CCTV footage as part of their investigation into the offence.

The men arrived and left in a distinctive, grey-coloured Audi S3.

A force spokesman said the vehicle is relatively rare and "eye catching", because of its modifications.

It was displaying false plates reading 'DG18CBO' at the time.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime number 13180219798

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.