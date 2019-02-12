Masked men raid village house in North Yorkshire in failed bid to steal car

A home-owner foiled three men who broke into his home with the intention of stealing the keys to his 4x4 car.

It happened in Sutton-in-Craven in the early hours of this morning and is the most recent in what police are describing as a "spate" of 2 in 1 burglaries across the county.

Burglars are specifically targeting properties where high-performance cars, such as BMWs, Audis and Mercedes, are on the driveway and breaking in, with the sole intention of stealing the car keys and taking the car.

Today's incident was at around 1am where three masked men gained entry to a property and threatened the homeowner and demanded the keys to his Volkswagen 4x4 . However, he was able to call police and the men made off empty handed, leaving the homeowner and his family shaken by the incident.

Enquiries have taken place throughout today and officers are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, either at the time of the burglary or the hours leading up to it, to contact the Force Control Room on 101.

Det Chief Inspr Dave Ellis said: “If you own a high performance car, please ensure that you take all steps necessary to keep your vehicle locked and secure when at home.

“Burglars will look for easy targets and will check firstly for insecure properties and vehicles, so it’s advisable before you go to bed each evening to check that your car is safe, the keys are secure and all your doors and windows are closed and secure.

“The more difficult you can make if for potential burglars, the less likely they are to strike, so these are steps well worth taking. Don’t leave any keys in view, ensure any gates are locked and if possible, use another vehicle as a barrier to deter criminals."