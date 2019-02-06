Martin House ‘Glitter Ball’ puts the sparkle into fundraising

The chance to be on Take That’s guest list is one of the top prizes on offer at Martin House Hospice Care’s upcoming Glitter Ball.

The annual event will raise funds for the charity, which provides care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across Yorkshire, including respite stays at its hospice, care at home and support for the whole family. This year, organsiers are hoping to top last year’s total of £137,000.

Along with two tickets to see Take That at the John Smith Stadium in Huddersfield - exclusively reserved for the winner by the band themselves – other prizes on offer on the night include tickets to see Michael Buble at Leeds First Direct in a private suite, a driving slot at this year’s McLaren drive day and factory tour, and a luxury overnight getaway in London for two, travelling first class.

The black tie ball, which will be held at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate on May 10, is the social highlight of the Martin House fundraising calendar, and sees hundreds of guests gather to enjoy dinner, music, and fundraising

games – plus the chance to win a diamond necklace.

Sara Cracknell, event fundraiser at Martin House, said: “The Glitter Ball is a grand occasion, a chance to dress up and enjoy yourselves, but at the same time help raise vital funds to support families near you. It gets better every year and we hope that even more people will join us in 2019 for this special evening, to help us to continue to support families who need our care.”

A champagne reception starts the evening, followed by a three-course dinner and live music from The Nightjars. There is also a balloon raffle, as well as the live auction. Visit martinhouse.org.uk/glitterball