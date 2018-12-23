Marks and Spencer fan gets M&S tattoo because store staff 'never judge' him

A fan of high street favourite Marks and Spencer has paid homage to the retailer - by having its logo permanently inked on his forearm.

Body art lover Chris Coates, 43, decided to get "M&S EST.1884" inked on his left forearm to show his love for the retail chain, which started as a market stall in Leeds.

Tattoo fan Chris Coates, 43, decided to get "M&S EST.1884" inked on his left forearm to show his love for the retailer.

The father-of-four has added the tattoo to a host of others of his body, including skulls and jigsaws.

He said: "I love M&S. I've been shopping there for about 15 years.

"They've always had fantastic customer service. I also love their food.

"I used to be a chef and the quality of the meat and everything in brilliant."

Tattoo fan says that he never feels judged for his appearance when shopping in Marks and Spencer

The 6ft 2ins web designer - who has a total of 19 tattoos - said he also admired the high street retailer because he didn't feel judged when he shopped there.

He said: "I'm tall, quite stocky and covered in tattoos.

"In certain shops I get stereotyped and followed around as if I'm going to steal something.

"M&S aren't like that - the staff are always friendly. They way they treat me, I always feel special."

Read more: Foot-long pigs in blankets, Christmas dinner pizza and 6 more bizarre foods on sale right now

Chris lives in Southend-on-Sea, Essex with partner Marie Davies, 36, and children Ivan, four, Dominic, eight, Vinni, 13, and Cheyenne, 15.

He got the tattoo done at Urban Ink in the seaside town on Tuesday, which took around 45 minutes and cost him £60.

Chris said: "I wanted another one and I thought it would be really good. I love everything about M&S."

His right arm is mainly adorned with skulls, while he reserves his left arm for his favourite bands, films, dates of birth of kids - and now his favourite shop.

The latest effort sits at the top of his left forearm, just above a Boss Baby cartoon character from the 2017 Dreamworks children’s film.

He also has a jigsaw tattoo, which symbolises autism as two of his children are autistic.

Read more: This is what time the Next Boxing Day sales will start in Leeds

Chris got his first ink job at the age of 17, when he had the initials HF written on his arm after a girlfriend. He has since tattooed over it.

But he has already drawn admiration for the most recent addition.

He said: "There's a really big security guard who works in M&S in Southend. I went in there to get my lunch and he absolutely loved it.

"Two other staff members think it's taking customer loyalty to the next level.

"My wife thinks I'm mad."

A spokesman for Marks and Spencer said: “Full marks to Chris for his customer loyalty. This Christmas, we’re celebrating our #MyMarksFaves and Chris is certainly one of them.

“We’ll be marking his new tattoo with a treat next time he comes into the store.”