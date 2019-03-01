March 1, 2018: Dramatic photos from the day Beast from the East battered Leeds
One year ago today Leeds was battered by heavy snow and high winds as the Beast from the East sunk its icy teeth into the city.
On March 1, 2018, Leeds was struck by the blizzard, which blanketed the city in deep snow, the likes of which hadn't been seen for years before. Here's our gallery, which quite frankly, makes us grateful we're not going through the same again right now:
1. Leeds Bradford Airport
It's a bad day for holidaymakers in the region as Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to cancel many flights. This picture shows why pretty well...