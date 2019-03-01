One year ago today Leeds was gripped by the Beast from the East

March 1, 2018: Dramatic photos from the day Beast from the East battered Leeds

One year ago today Leeds was battered by heavy snow and high winds as the Beast from the East sunk its icy teeth into the city.

On March 1, 2018, Leeds was struck by the blizzard, which blanketed the city in deep snow, the likes of which hadn't been seen for years before. Here's our gallery, which quite frankly, makes us grateful we're not going through the same again right now:

It's a bad day for holidaymakers in the region as Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to cancel many flights. This picture shows why pretty well...

1. Leeds Bradford Airport

It's a bad day for holidaymakers in the region as Leeds Bradford Airport was forced to cancel many flights. This picture shows why pretty well...
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
This Leeds resident braved the weather to nip out for essential supplies. We wonder if there was anything warm in those shopping bags?

2. Essential supplies

This Leeds resident braved the weather to nip out for essential supplies. We wonder if there was anything warm in those shopping bags?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The snow allowed many children to get outdoors and have fun in white stuff, just like this youngster...

3. Play time

The snow allowed many children to get outdoors and have fun in white stuff, just like this youngster...
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Ploughs and gritters worked hard to clear routes around the city.

4. Clear the way

Ploughs and gritters worked hard to clear routes around the city.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3