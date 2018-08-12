Marcelo Bielsa fan travels from Argentina to meet his idol at Leeds United match

Eagle-eyed Whites fans may have spotted an Argentine shaking boss Marcelo Bielsa's hand at Pride Park yesterday.

The man, dressed in a Newell's Old Boys shirt, looked delighted to be meeting his countryman.

Leeds United supporter Scott White met the Bielsa fan in a Frankie and Benny's restaurant near the Derby County ground before the game, and confirmed on Twitter that he had travelled from South America for the occasion.

Bielsa played for the Argentine club side in his hometown of Rosario from 1977-78, returning to manage them from 1990-92. His first coaching job was with the club's youth teams.