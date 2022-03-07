Mansfield Town v Leeds United Under 23s LIVE - New era under Andy Taylor begins with crunch Premier League Cup clash
Leeds United Under 23s take on Mansfield Town Under 23s in the Premier League Cup on Monday afternoon.
A place in the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup is at stages as the teams battle out the final Group E fixture.
Group E leaders Wigan Athletic are already through, while Sunderland are out of the running, trailing second-placed Leeds by one point with no games left to play.
Only one of the two remaining teams will progress, with the Whites holding a three-point advantage as they travel to the RH Academy in Mansfield on Monday afternoon.
With a superior goal difference, the Stags could leapfrog Leeds with a win, but if Leeds avoid defeat it'll be the West Yorkshire side going through.
The match marks Under 23s boss Andy Taylor's first game in charge after former manager Mark Jackson gave up his academy duties to join Jesse Marsch's first team coaching staff last week.
The last time the sides met in November, goals from Max Dean and Sean McGurk helped Leeds claim a 2-1 home victory.
Our live blog will bring you all the updates as the Whites fight to progress in the Premier League Cup.
Leeds United Under 23s v Mansfield Town LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 07 March, 2022, 13:21
- 1pm kick-off at the RH Academy in Mansfield
CHANCE LEEDS
22: Dean receives the ball just outside the penalty area, turns and strikes. Good hit but it flies past the post.
Frustration for Leeds
21: Leeds have the ball in the final third, Miller tries to play the ball through to Dean but the Whites striker doesn’t run. It’s out for a goal kick.
Leeds attack
19: Sutcliffe is in behind the Stags’ defence and delivers a looping cross into the six-yard box. Stech collects.
Mansfield shot
18: Charles dispossesses Amari Miller and lets fly from range. It’s got power but the ball flies past the post.
Fifteen minutes played
Lively start by both sides, neither team finding joy in the opponent’s box. Mansfield edging it at the moment.
Mansfield chance
16: Ball flashes across the face of van den Heuvel’s goal but no one gets anything on it.
Scrappy start
Passes going astray on both sides, players slipping on the pitch which has seen a good bit of rain of late.
Mansfield free kick
12: Neat passing by Mansfield before the ball is launched into the box. Cleared by a Whites header.
Mansfield free kick
11: Allen goes down under a kick by Johnson but Mansfield are given a free kick 30 yards out for a foul in the build up. Law stands over it.
Leeds corner
10: McKinstry delivers, Moore throws his head at it at the near post but Mansfield get there first.