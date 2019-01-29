Manjit's Kitchen confirms location of new Leeds restaurant

Indian street food stall Manjit's Kitchen is expanding to new premises.

Business owner Manjit Kaur announced last year that she wanted to open a new restaurant in Leeds so that she could extend her trading hours and introduce a cocktail and beer menu. She currently has a stall in the Kirkgate Market food hall specialising in vegetarian and vegan Indian dishes.

Manjit's Kitchen: The story behind Leeds' most famous street food stall

She has now confirmed on Twitter that she has signed a lease on a unit on Kirkstall Road in Burley, close to the Vue cinema. An opening date has not been given.

In October, Manjit, from Chapeltown, successfully raised more than £40,000 towards the cost of setting up the new restaurant via a Kickstarter campaign, whereby supporters are given 'rewards' such as free meals and cookery classes once the business opens.

She began by cooking Indian food for delivery from her kitchen at home back in 2010, before converting a horsebox to take to festivals and weddings with her husband Michael. The Kirkgate Market stand opened in 2016.

Manjit's cuisine has even won a BBC award for street food, and in May 2018 she was invited to serve food from her horsebox at Manchester City's end-of-season party, where she snapped a selfie with Nicolas Otamendi.