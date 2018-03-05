Man wounded after shots fired in 'targeted attack' outside Huddersfield takeaway

A man was seriously wounded when shots were fired in a firearms incident outside a takeaway.

Police said a man in his 20s was rushed to hospital after the incident outside Raja’s takeaway on Bradford Road, Huddersfield, in the early hours of this morning (Monday).

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "His injuries are consistent with gunshot wounds and he remains in hospital at this time in a stable condition.

"The suspect entered the takeaway and demanded money and items from the victim. An altercation ensued and what is believed to be a handgun was produced by the suspect and shots were fired."

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5 ft 8in tall, of slim build and wearing a black mask and dark-coloured coat and jeans.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We believe this was a targeted attack, one which caused the victim was serious injuries. He is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

“All firearms incidents are taken incredibly seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and witnessed the incident itself or anyone matching the above description to come forward to the police to assist with our ongoing investigation.”

Witnesses are asked to call the police on 101 with the crime reference number 13180105070 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.