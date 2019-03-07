Man who was detained by member of the public in Leeds whilst police arrested him charged with six offences

A man who was detained by a member of the public whilst police arrested him on Wednesday has been charged with six offences.

On Wednesday morning, a member of the public in helped police to detain a wanted man so officers could arrest him on York Road, Leeds.

The suspect was attempting to get away from officers in traffic when the member of the public got out of his car to help police catch and arrest him.

On Thursday West Yorkshire Police Leeds East said in a post on Facebook: "Further to yesterdays good news regarding our positive outcome chasing the wanted male, the suspect has now been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, 4 residential burglaries, 1 attempted burglary and 1 theft of vehicle.

"The male was remanded in custody overnight and will appear in court this morning."

After the arrest on Wednesday the force said in a statement: "This morning a member of the public sighted police officers attempting to detain a wanted male on York Road, Leeds."

The force continued: "The wanted male was shown as suspect for a total of 9 offences 8 of which were burglary occurrences.

"The wanted male had been riding into live traffic lanes in efforts to evade officers.

"The member of the public managed to alight from his vehicle and restrain the wanted male and assisted officers as they handcuffed and arrested him."

The statement explained the negative impact that such burglary offences can have on both victims and the communities they live in.

It concluded: "Sincere thanks and appreciation from West Yorkshire Police and those officers you assisted today."