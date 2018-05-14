Man wanted in connection with spate of Harrogate shop thefts

Have your say

A 28-year-old man from Harrogate is being hunted by police in connection with various thefts from shops in the town.

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find Daniel Paul Latham, 28, of Kirkham Road, Harrogate.

Officers investigating a number of thefts at various shops in Harrogate want to speak to him in connection with their investigation.

Anyone who has seen Daniel or knows where he is now is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote reference 12180052466 when passing on information.