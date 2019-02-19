Man suffers slash wounds in Halifax and taken to hospital after suspected assault

Union Street in Halifax closed off by police (Picture by Liz Harrison)
A man was taken to hospital with slash wounds following a suspected assault in Halifax.

Police were called at 5.40pm to a property on Union Street South, Halifax yesterday (Monday) to a report of an assault.

The street was closed for a number of hours as investigation work was carried out.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 28-year-old man attended hospital with slash wounds. His injuries are non-life threatening.

"A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody.

"Enquiries are ongoing by Calderdale CID."

