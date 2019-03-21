Man suffers serious burns after arson attack at Selby fish and chip shop

Have your say

A man suffered serious burn injuries after an arson attack on a fish and chip shop in Selby.

It happened at around 3.50am on Thursday morning at Abbey Fisheries, Gowthorpe.

Abbey Fisheries in Selby.

North Yorkshire Police believe the fire was started deliberately.

-> Two taken to hospital after four car crash near Huddersfield

Officers want to speak to a man who was seen leaving the area who they believe sustained serious burn injuries.

They want to trace him to check on his welfare and because they believe he may hold information vital to the investigation.

-> Police issue update on body recovered from Humber Estuary

Anyone who has any information which would assist officers to locate the man is asked to dial 101, select option one and pass the information to the Force Control Room, quoting reference NYP-21032019-0043.