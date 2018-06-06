Man suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after being hit by lorry on A642 in Lepton

A man suffered 'life-threatening' injuries after being hit by a lorry in a Huddersfield suburb during the early hours of this morning.

West Yorkshire Police were called just after 2.30am to a report of a collision on the A642 Wakefield Road in Lepton.

A spokesman said a man had been hit by a lorry on the A642 in Lepton, heading towards Huddersfield.

"The male suffered life-threatening injuries," he said.

The road remains closed while investigation work is carried out at the scene.

The spokesman said: "This closure is expected to remain in place until later this morning.

"As a result drivers are urged to find other routes while this necessary investigation work is carried out."