Man stabbed in Halifax street in row over motorbike

A police cordon was in place at a Halifax street after a man was stabbed in a row over an attempt to steal a motorbike.

A man was found wounded on Solstice Way on Saturday evening. Three men have been implicated in the dispute.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to an address on Solstice Way, Halifax at 7:52pm on Friday 19 October to reports of an injured man.

"Officers attended and found an injured male outside the property. It is believed he had been stabbed.

"At the scene they also located an additional male with head injuries.

"Officers believe this relates to an earlier incident where a male had attempted to steal a motorbike.

"Both were taken to hospital. One of the two has since been released. The other male’s condition is described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening and he remains in hospital.

"Two males aged 25 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of wounding. The 25 year old was released under investigation and the 19 year old was released – no further action.

"A third male, aged 19, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery."